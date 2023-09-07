An impassioned Ghanaian football fan emotionally declared his love for national star Mohammed Kudus at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, a day ahead of a crucial AFCON qualifier against Central African Republic

The devoted supporter displayed extensive inscriptions of Kudus' name all over his body in a video that went viral

The gentleman also prophesied that Kudus would score for Ghana during the important match, which has come true

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Tears streamed down the face of an ardent Ghanaian football enthusiast as he passionately professed his adoration for national team sensation Mohammed Kudus.

This heartfelt declaration of love for the Black Stars player unfolded at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, just one day before the final AFCON qualifier against Central African Republic.

In a touching video that quickly went viral, the devoted fan exhibited his unwavering support for Kudus by showcasing extensive inscriptions of the player's name emblazoned across his body.

A fan of Mohammed Kudus a day before the Ghana match Photo credit: TV3 Ghana

Source: Facebook

The emotional display captured the intense bond between the football star and his dedicated admirer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kudus, renowned for his exceptional skills and contributions to the national team, has clearly left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans across the nation.

The heartwarming video was a heartfelt tribute to a football star who has become a source of inspiration and pride for many in the football-loving nation of Ghana.

True to the fan's words, Kudus scored in the clash between Ghana and Central African Republic.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh