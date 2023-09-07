A prediction about Ghana's game against the Central African Republic has got people talking

Facility managers of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi have sparked reactions after subtly predicting who will win the game between Ghana and the Central African Republic in a final African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) qualifier match.

The hilarious incident happened when the scoreboard at the stadium was being tested ahead of the crucial encounter.

A photo of the scoreboard test, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the Twitter page of ClintonEleto, showed that the Black Stars were cruising to victory as they were winning against their opponent by 6-0 as of the 63rd minute.

As things stand, the Ghana Black Stars will book a ticket to the AFCON 2023 in the Ivory Coast if they avoid defeat in today's fixture.

Ghana currently leads Group G with nine points, followed by Angola in second place with eight points and the Central African Republic with seven points.

Netizens disagree with the predicted scoreline

Social media users who reacted to the photo laughed it off with many opining the Black Stars could not win by such a margin.

Black Stars get nice welcome in Kumasi

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars were given a hero's welcome in Kumasi ahead of their game on September 7, 2023, against Central African Republic.

The Black Stars arrived in their branded bus at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and met with thousands of Ghanaian football fans.

They arrived at the stadium on September 6, 2023, for their final training session ahead of the much-anticipated game against the Central African Republic.

