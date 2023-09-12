Ghanaian Twitter user Concra Gh has urged fellow Ghanaians to apologise to Inaki Williams, the consistent choice for Ghana's national team, the Black Stars

Despite calls for Antoine Semenyo to start, he missed a crucial opportunity to score for Ghana in a match against Liberia, sparking widespread reactions

This incident in the national team seems to highlight the value of Inaki Williams' reliability over time

Ghanaian Twitter user, Concra Gh, has called upon his fellow countrymen to extend an apology to Inaki Williams.

"So much noise for Antoine Semenyo to start over Inaki Williams and this is what he can do. Everyone who made that statement should apologize ASAP," he said on Twitter.

Inaki has consistently been the preferred striker for the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars.

Antoine Semenyo missed goal for Ghana Photo credit: Black Stars

Nevertheless, a significant number of Ghanaians have been clamouring for Antoine Semenyo to be given a starting role in the squad.

Antoine Semenyo was granted the starting role but could not score

In the match against Liberia, these calls were answered as Antoine Semenyo was granted a starting position.

The anticipation was high for Semenyo to make a significant impact, but unfortunately, he to score a goal for Ghana.

The missed chance has triggered a wave of reactions and discussions among fans and pundits alike.

Concra Gh's to Inaki Williams suggests that some may now appreciate the consistency and reliability that Williams has brought to the team over time.

Watch the miss below:

