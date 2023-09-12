A video of a Ghanaian woman opening up about her work as a nurse has got many people worried

She revealed that despite being in the service for 10 years, she does not own even a half plot of land

Netizens who saw the video sympathised with her, with some urging her to travel abroad

A Ghanaian nurse has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens after she took to social media to talk about her profession.

The middle-aged woman, @opheliafrimpong74, who looked sad in the short clip revealed via the caption that she has been practising as a nurse for the past ten years in Ghana yet does not own even a half plot of land.

She said the sharp contrast is that Ghanaian nurses who leave the country for other countries are valued and paid better salaries.

The woman sighted an example of her colleague nurse who moved to the UK just last year to work and has been able to raise a lot of money to start building a house in Ghana.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 300 likes and 78 comments

Ghanaians react to the concerns of the woman

Netizens who saw the video were stunned by the revelation of the woman with others urging her to consider travelling abroad.

Alan-Lowry-Fancy commented:

The person will come home in his old age and be director of health

Nurse Ayine reacted:

you re still sitting down, thinking. don't go and pack your bags

user4584158718545 added:

you are not alone

Eyram Nhyira Quarshie wrote

Asem ooo. it really Serious papappapa

Lady claims nurses who moved to the UK are still unemployed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Gifty Antwi, a Ghanaian woman living in the UK, has said several Ghanaian nurses and health workers who recently relocated to the UK are still without jobs.

She said many Ghanaian health workers who have moved from Ghana to the UK reach out to her to help them find jobs.

In an interview on YouTube, she said job hunting has now become a major challenge in the UK

