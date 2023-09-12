A video of a young lady's final preparation regarding her travel to Canada has left many in awe

The lady was accompanied to the airport in the company of her sister and brother

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the young lady on her travel to Canada

It was an emotional sight to behold as a young lady bid farewell to her relatives prior to her travel to Canada.

The TikTok video which has gone viral gave peeps a glimpse of the things she packed for the trip such as dresses, shoes and wigs.

Young lady departs Ghana for Canada Photo credit: @gmbakesgh/TikTok

Her trip from Kumasi to the Kotoka International Airport was documented as she was seen in the company of her sister and brother, who laughed and had a nice time with her.

As she waited to board the plane, the young lady and her relatives created a wonderful family moment as they took pictures and talked about the huge numbers who had also thronged the airport, ready to depart the country.

She showed fresh Canadian dollar bills, a sign that she had adequately prepared for her stay in the North American country.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians congratulate the young lady

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated the young lady on her travel, with many expressing hope to join her soon.

serwakessie indicated:

I tap into your blessing in Jesus name Amen

Maaefya stated:

I tap into your blessings

Osantydefresh1 commented:

Bridget Osei wrote

Woooow….Congratulations to her

