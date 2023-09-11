A West Ham United fan got his dream fulfilled after flying to Ghana from London to meet Mohammed Kudus and see him play in the 2024 AFCON qualifiers

He received a signed Black Stars jersey with Kudus' number on it, and they posed beautifully in the pictures

Many people stated that the fan's dream came true, while others shared their dream of meeting other Black Stars players

A West Ham United fan who flew from London to Ghana to watch a newly signed player to the club, Mohammed Kudus, has finally met him.

West Ham fan meets Mohammed Kudus

A West Ham United fan's dream came true after he flew from London to Ghana to see Mohammed Kudus in action.

He was a spectator at the , where he watched the Ghanaian player play in the game between Ghana and Central African Republic.

The game ended in a 2-1 win for Ghana and saw Mohammed Kudus score a last-minute freekick in the first half and Ernest Nuamah scoring in the second half.

Meeting Kudus, the West Ham player was given a signed Black Stars jersey with Kudus' number. They posed beautifully in the pictures, which melted many hearts.

Below are lovely pictures of when the West Ham fan met Mohammed Kudus.

Ghanaians react as West Ham fan meets Mohammed Kudus

Many people in the comment section stated that it was a dream come true for the West Ham United fan to meet Mohammed Kudus.

Others also shared their dream of meeting certain Black Stars players in the comment section.

Asamoah Gyan hails Mohammed Kudus

YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan applauded Mohammed Kudus' performance in the Ghana versus Central African Republic match.

He referred to Kudus as the star player of the Black Stars team in a heartfelt statement on Twitter. Asamoah Gyan's statement sparked debate on social media.

