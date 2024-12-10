A Ghanaian woman based abroad has reacted to news of the outcome of the presidential election in Ghana

In a video circulating on social media, the woman, based in the US, claimed she had sold off her house to relocate permanently to Ghana

She explained that the decision was because of John Mahama's victory in the 2024 election

Former President John Mahama was announced as the President-Elect of the Republic of Ghana by the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensah, on Monday, December 9, 2024.

Following this declaration, Ghanaians from both home and abroad are reacting to the former president's victory in the presidential election held on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

A Ghanaian woman sells off her house in the US to return to Ghana because of John Mahama's victory. Photo credit: @akosuataylor4/TikTok.

A Ghanaian woman based abroad has made a surprising decision to relocate to Ghana due to the former president's decisive win in the election.

In a video sighted on TikTok by YEN.com.gh, the US-based woman, whose name has yet to be confirmed, was seen counting bundles of dollar notes.

When asked by her daughter where she got the money from, the woman said she had sold their house to permanently move back to Ghana.

She explained to her daughter that she was relocating home to invest, citing Mr. Mahama's victory as the reason.

"I sold the house; we are moving to Ghana because John Mahama won the presidency,. I'm going to invest in the money in business," she said.

Consequently, the woman asked her daughter to begin packing her luggage as they would be travelling to Ghana in a week.

Although it's unclear which political party in Ghana the US-based woman supports, her decision to relocate permanently suggests she has strong faith in Mr Mahama's incoming administration.

Ghanaians applaud the US-based woman

The video of the US-based woman went viral on social media, with many Ghanaians applauding her decision.

@Awesome_Chaii said:

"Yes yes, you can open a business now and no one will collapse it."

@Mr Fresh also said:

"You're right dear i will also be in Ghana by June and will not travel again."

@kinatiliti commented:

"I said the same thing yesterday I told my husband we have to go back to Ghana."

Mahama officially declared Ghana's President-Elect

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama was elected president of Ghana in the just-ended election.

The former president polled 6,328,397 votes representing 56.55% valid votes cast.

His closest contender, Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia garnered 4,657,304 votes, which translated to 41.61% of the votes cast.

Source: YEN.com.gh