Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso's wife, Nabuza, turned a year older on Monday, September 11, 2023

The Shenzen FC midfielder took to social media to share photos of his pretty wife in celebration of her new age

Many of Wakaso's followers also joined in after he shared the photos to wish his wife a happy celebration

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghana and Shenzen FC midfielder Mubarak Wakaso shared new photos of his wife as she celebrated her birthday.

Wakaso's wife, Nabuza, turned a year older on Monday, September 11, 2023. The midfielder took to social media to flaunt her with two lovely photos.

Mubarak Wakaso has celebrated his wife, Nabuza, on her birthday Photo source: MM Junior Wakaso

Source: Facebook

The first photo in the slide showed the footballer's wife rocking a white T-shirt over neon trousers. Standing on what looked like a park with a card behind her, she held a small backpack in her right hand.

The second slide saw the husband and wife posing together. Wearing black pullovers and standing beside a well-trimmed lawn, the two held each other as they took the picture.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Just as always, Nabuza looked beautiful without makeup and rocked simple cornrow.

Sharing the photos, Wakaso wished his sweetheart happiness and prayed for a long life for her.

"Happy birthday to my lovely wife may Allah bless for your wonderful support since day one wish long life with prosperity ❤️," he said.

Wakaso's birthday wish for his wife sparks reactions

The former Espanyol player's post got many of his followers to also wish his wife a happy birthday.

George Kliff said:

Age gracefully our sweetest heart …May all that you wish for your self come to you as you celebrate the most special day in your life ..Enjoy your day dear but don’t forget to buy anything you want …the bills on M.M. Junior Wakaso ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️

Shakur Ahmed said:

Happy birthday Hajia Nabuza

Sweetie Jemi Issah said:

Birthday blessings to the ever wonderful bea you sis my

Ishmael Hamidu said:

Happiest birthday to our lovely Princess wishing you long life and prosperity love

Wakaso shows off wife and kids in a family photo

Meanwhile, the birthday celebration of Nabuza comes a few weeks after her husband showed off his lovely family in a photo.

Wakaso shared the photo which had his wife posing with their three children to show them love.

Many of his fans took to the comment section to shower praises on his pretty wife and children.

Partey's ex-girlfriend gets new Black Stars boo, drops loved-up video

Still on football stars, US-based model Gifty Boakye has announced a new relationship with Ghana midfielder Yaw Yeboah.

Gifty, who once dated Arsenal and Black Stars stalwart Thomas Partey, shared a video of some of her moments with Yeboah.

The video showed the model attending a football match of Yeboah's Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh