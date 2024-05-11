Ghanaian socialite Afua Asantewaa Aduonu celebrated her 34th birthday on May 11

The socialite, who is currently on a Thank You tour after her singing marathon attempt, shared footage of her in Dubai

Many of her fans took to social media to honour and cheer the singing marathon sensation on

Ghanaian socialite and media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, who rose to fame with her explosive singing marathon attempt last year, has turned 34 years old.

The Ghanaian socialite who generated a lot of frenzy despite her attempt's failure is currently in Dubai, having kickstarted a global tour.

She shared a video from her hotel room wishing herself the best of life as she steps into her new age as an ambitious 35-year-old woman

Afua Asantewaa drops a birthday message

Sfua Asantewaa shared her birthday excitement with her fans on social media. She made a post on Instagram sharing dazzling photos of her in a captivating gown.

On Instagram, she shared the photos saying An inspiring journey to 3 & 4. I reached out to Grace, and it found me.

The socialite has been receiving backlash from Ghanaians over her comments on the GWR disqualification. However, despite life's many setbacks, she continues to push on.

Netizens congratulate Afua on 34th birthday

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they hailed Afua on her birthday

joey_gh_ said:

Happy Blessed Birthday.....May your new age be blessed with grace, favour n with powerful anointing

ysj86x wrote:

We are sure that our goods will shine with your beauty

banab.ala shared:

Happy Birthday mum, have an amazing new year

ama_essilfie noted:

Beautiful outfit...my sis Jocelyn never disappoints

Afua Santewaa and daughter impress netizEarlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian lady who embarked on a mission to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, and her daughter Eturwaa had announced their presence in Dubai with a video.

Wearing white branded T-shirts over a pair of jeans trousers, the duo took their turn to dance to Olivetheboy's hit song Asylum.

