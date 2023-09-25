A video of a Ghanaian woman's reaction as she was granted Canadian citizenship has gone viral

A Ghanaian woman who has been living in Canada for several years was overcome with excitement after being granted Canadian citizenship.

In the video that has since gone viral on TikTok, the elderly woman who was spotted returning from the oath of citizenship ceremony in the company of her daughter could not hide her excitement as she smiled from ear to ear.

She hilariously revealed that in line with her new status, she would henceforth speak English with her relatives at home adding that she would also learn the Canadian accent.

Her daughter wished her hearty congratulations on successfully becoming a Canadian citizen.

Ghanaians congratulate the elderly woman

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the elderly woman on successfully becoming a Canadian citizen.

Adu Francis stated:

I tap into her blessings

Qwadwo_Tiktok indicated:

awwww am happy for the family

armoured commented:

That’s wonderful....

adepa107 revealed:

I tap into this testimony in the name of Jesus amen

kwekukinaata added:

well done! mom

