Kweku is a Ghanaian who travelled to Canada to get his doctoral education and has now completed his study in radiation physics

He has completed his study and said he would return to Ghana in 2024 to implement what he had learnt from his research

Meanwhile, many people commenting on the video expressed shock and wondered why he returned to Ghana due to the economic situation

A Ghanaian living in Canada has shared his plans to return to Ghana in 2024 and his reasons for the decision.

Kweku said he had been away from Ghana for about ten years, travelling to various countries to pursue further studies.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Kweku said he first left Ghana for France to pursue his second degree.

Kweku said he wants to return so he can make a positive impact in Ghana Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

According to Kweku, he later went to other countries like Poland, the USA, and Canada. He now lives in Canada after he received a PhD in radiation physics.

Kweku said he intends to relocate to Ghana in 2024. He explained that he would return home because he planned to come back after his studies. He also wants to help build the country with the knowledge he has gained through his studies.

"I did not travel to stay abroad forever. I came to learn. When I was in the US and heard of situations in Ghana, I realised one day, there would be no youth in Ghana. Most of my friends have travelled out of the country because the system is not favourable."

"Next year (2024), I will go back. I'm just monitoring how this NDC and NPP things will go. I think God has made me learn a lot I can use to help Ghana politically," he added.

Watch the interview below:

