Rosina Sarkodie is a Ghanaian lady living in the UK who has severed ties with some of her relations in Ghana

She explained that this is because most of her family and friends in Ghana are always making requests

Rosina said the people back in Ghana who make demands do not know whether she has the means to provide or not

A Ghanaian lady in the UK has shared reasons why she has severed ties with some family members and friends in Ghana.

Rosina Sarkodie, popularly called Odorose, said she has been forced to cease communication with most of her friends because of their demands.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Rosina said she could not fulfil their requests and decided to stop contacting them.

Rosina Sarkodie speaking to DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

"Family and friends back home keep stressing us. I am not on talking terms with many of my friends in Ghana because they are always asking for money and they think we deliberately ignore their requests."

"Some of us live paycheck to paycheck. So it is difficult to call people at home since they may ask for money and we don't have. We also have problems," Rosina added.

On the challenges she faces in the UK, Rosina said she has no complaints and is thankful she has a job.

"I don't understand what Ghanaians mean when they say life is difficult abroad. Aside from having to get up at daybreak, I'm not sure what they mean."

She indicated that most Ghanaians who travel to the UK are stingy because of the enormous taxes and bills they have to pay.

Watch the video below:

Lady breaks up with boyfriend before travelling to the UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman living in the UK revealed she broke up with her boyfriend in Ghana before travelling.

Eugenia Maud Martin said she informed her boyfriend after she got to the UK. She later married her childhood lover and helped him join her in the UK.

Unfortunately, her husband passed away some years ago.

Man living in the UK advised Ghanaians who make between GH¢5k To GH¢7k not to relocate abroad

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian man living in the UK said people should not travel abroad if they receive a decent income.

Yaw opined that a person who earns between GH¢5,000 to GH¢7,000 as a monthly salary should not forsake their jobs to travel in search of greener pastures.

"So those people can travel abroad for holidays or vacation, but for me, I would advise you not to come and hustle here."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh