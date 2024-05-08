A former employee of YEN.com.gh, Emmanuel Agyei-Poku has graduated from Ohio University in the United States of America

Emmanuel was awarded with a master's degree in Social Works

In a LinkedIn post, Emmanuel thanked his supervisor for his guidance and support

A former Community Manager for YEN.com.gh Emmanuel Agyei-Poku has chalked yet another feat in his academic pursuit.

Emmanuel Agyei-Poku, who left YEN.com.gh in 2022 to study abroad, has been awarded a master's degree in social work by the Ohio University in the United States of America.

Emmanuel Agyei-Poku Photo credit: Emmanuel Agyei-Poku/LimkedIn

Source: UGC

In a LinkedIn post, Emmanuel Agyei-Poku thanked his Graduate Assistantship Supervisor for allowing him to work under him to raise money to pay for his master's studies.

"I would like to reserve a special appreciation to my GA supervisor, Tony Gregory! Having received an admission without funding he offered me the opportunity to work with him and ultimately have my graduate education paid for," he sad in a post on LinkedIn.

"I look forward to using the knowledge and experience acquired to make a meaningful impact in a field that I’ve come to recognize as a calling rather than just a career path," he added.

Congratulations pour in for Emmanuel

Some of his friends on LinkedIn congratulated him for his academic success, with a few of the messages compiled below.

Tony Gregory commented:

"I am so proud of you Emmanuel Agyei-Poku, MSW! Welcome to the bobcat alumni family!!!"

Millie Kidd also commented:

"Huuuge Congrats Emma!"

Emmanuel holds a BEd in Rehabilitation and Disability studies from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) with a special interest in mental health advocacy and disability rights.

While studying at Ohio University, Emmanuel served in many positions, working as a Commissioner for Mental Health Affairs and Graduate Assistant, Well-being Programming and Outreach.

KNUST alumnus graduates with master's from Kansas State University

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a young Ghanaian man has graduated from Kansas State University in the United States of America

Musah Muntari is an alumnus of St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School who received his early education at Tafsiliyya School for Training and Education

While many shared that the academic achievement inspired them, others congratulated him for the milestone.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh