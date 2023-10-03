A Ghanaian lady living in the UK has indicated that it is not easy to raise children abroad

Naana said she has three children and always panics when they are not back from school on time

She explained that this is due to the level of violence and abuse in the United Kingdom

A Ghanaian woman residing in the United Kingdom has shared her experience raising children abroad.

Naana said she has three children, and the eldest of them is 17 years old. She added that she does well to cater for their needs and make them comfortable.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa at her Ghanaian restaurant in the UK, Naana said it is not easy to raise children outside Ghana.

She concluded that parents in Ghana would also have some challenges, but the extended family system supports and steps in when needed. She added that it is not the same in the UK because everyone is searching for greener pastures.

Naana further stated that she becomes anxious when her children go out and are not back at an agreed time due to racism, gun violence and other social vices. She compared it to Ghana, where a parent will not panic as much.

"It is not easy raising children in UK. For example, when I expect my child to return from school at 3:30 and he or she isn't home at that time, I begin to panic. So many things go on in the country, making you very afraid when your child is out at a certain time. It is stressful raising children in the UK."

When asked if she would return to Ghana after retirement, Naana said she would love to but would only do that when she knows her children are comfortable and old enough to be alone.

Meanwhile, Naana discouraged people living in Ghana who have jobs from relocating abroad.

She explained that moving and resettling abroad is stressful, so if one already has a job, they should instead visit for vacations.

