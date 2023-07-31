A video of a young man opening up on which category of people should travel abroad in search of greener pastures has raised eyebrows

Yaw revealed that people who engage in menial jobs in Ghana are the ones who should be encouraged to seek greener pastures abroad

Netizens who saw the video have expressed sharp disapproval over the issues he raised

A young Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom has stirred controversy after he advised people not to travel abroad if they earn a decent income.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of SVTV Africa, Yaw, who was speaking to DJ Nyaami advised persons who earn between gh¢5000 to gh¢7000 as a monthly salary to forgo the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

"So those people can travel abroad for holidays or for vacation, but for me, I would advise you not to come and hustle here.

The young man, who is currently in Milton Keynes and has been living in the UK for four years, however, advised low-income earners to make it their agenda to move abroad with the mindset of seeking greener pastures.

"For me it is my prayer those who do the menial jobs will travel abroad so they can work and earn a decent income.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 400 likes and 50 comments.

Ghanaians disagree with the young man

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video objected to the views regarding who can travel abroad in search of greener pastures and who can't.

nanakojogh5 reacted

5000gh to take care of your wife and kids?…you can’t even save 1000gh

vanchedda stated:

This guy paa, how much does bank managers dey take for Ghana?? Even doctors?

Bra Emma commented

That means we all need to travel .. Teachers, nurses , PA’s, Police, it seems nearly all the salary workers have to travel then .. Eii 5000gh paaa

Daniel expressed:

How can a regular Ghanaian the vast majority be able to save 5000 after all expenses ? What are the jobs in ghana ? How many graduates are employed

Man discourages lazy people from travelling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man caused a stir after he urged people who are lazy to drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

The man who works as a factory hand in a fruit packaging warehouse said the key principle of success abroad is hard work; hence anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.

