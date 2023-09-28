When Eugenia Maud Martin was leaving for the United Kingdom, she was in a serious relationship that could lead to marriage

But she broke up with her partner even before she embarked on the journey without informing him

After arriving in the UK, Eugenia Maud Martin only shared the break-up news with her boyfriend in Ghana

A Ghanaian living in the United Kingdom has narrated how she broke up with her boyfriend in Ghana before going abroad.

However, Eugenia Maud Martin said she did not share the break-up news with her boyfriend until she arrived in the UK.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Eugenia explained that the relationship was serious. Still, she was not ready to engage in a long-distance one, hence the break-up.

Eugenia said she later brought her childhood boyfriend to the UK after they got married

Source: Youtube

"My boyfriend at the time escorted me to the airport. I shed tears before boarding the flight. He thought it was because I was going to miss him. He did not know it was because that was the end of our relationship for me. It was a journey of no return to him, and I would not miss him."

According to Eugenia, she later married her childhood boyfriend, and he joined her in the United Kingdom. However, he died some years ago.

When asked if she intended to date someone else and possibly remarry, Eugenia said she was not ready for the stress of a relationship.

"I have no plans to marry again because of the stress involved. Most especially if the man resides in Ghana, both countries have different systems, so by the time the man gets used to the UK system, the marriage might be destroyed," she explained.

Watch the video below:

