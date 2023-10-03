Naana is a Ghanaian woman living in the UK and owns a Ghanaian restaurant there

She has advised her fellow Ghanaians living in Ghana to desist from relocating abroad if they have good jobs

The woman explained that it is stressful to live, find a job and pay bills and taxes in the UK

A Ghanaian lady living in the UK called Naana has shared reasons she believes people living in Ghana who have jobs and earn an appreciable salary should not relocate abroad.

She said settling and starting life in a new environment takes a while, and finding a job after arrival and making money is another aspect that makes it more difficult after one emigrates.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Naana, who owns a Ghanaian restaurant in the UK, said it is better to stay in Ghana if one has a comfortable job.

"Comparing Ghana to the UK, it's easier for people to find jobs here. In the UK no matter your qualification you will find something to do. However, comparing it to when I arrived in the UK it is not as easy now. That is why I entreat those in Ghana who have a job not to relocate abroad. If you are more comfortable in Ghana I wouldn't advise you to migrate."

Even though some people agree with Naana's opinion, some have suggested otherwise.

An example is Maa Akos, a Ghanaian living in the US. She said she sold her four-bedroom house to travel and encouraged others to sell their properties to use the proceeds to search for greener pastures abroad.

But Naana disagrees and asks what the endgame of such an action would be.

"If you sell your properties and use the proceeds to relocate and you are not able to make it abroad what will you do? It is stressful here."

