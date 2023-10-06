A video of a Ghanaian man dressing his wife's hair has left many people in awe

The man revealed his love for his pretty wife by adding he wished he could marry her all over again

Many people who saw the video commended the young man for being a caring and supportive husband

A beautiful Ghanaian woman has become the envy of many after an adorable video of her husband dressing her hair went viral.

The 57-second video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, showed the adorable moment the man was busy fixing a ponytail hairstyle for his wife at a salon.

The man seemed to have expertise in what he was doing, judging from the way he combed his wife's hair backwards and proceeded to tie the pony with a ribbon.

As he worked, his pretty wife acted shy but smiled throughout the video

The video captioned "I wish I can marry you again and again @Mrs Asare you are too correct" had gathered over 4000 likes and 50 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians commend the caring husband

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video praised the man for the show of affection towards his beautiful wife.

Abena stated:

Some of us where did we pass

Empress Dimple indicated:

Love is sweet when u are with the right person madam enjoy ur self

stephanieopokua21 reacted:

Awwwnn love is sweet when you're with the right person

yaatrimud3hemaa replied:

the way he make serious. May your home be filled with continuous blessings and peace

Asonaba-Mmerante Hene

I’m deeply happy for you brother,I’m behind you.meaning I’m following ur good steps.

Great Cashier Dollar replied:

You are soo lovely to your wife wow. may God bless you for her

Man cooks for busy wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man earned praise as he cooked so the family could have something to eat.

In a TikTok video, he prepared braised rice as his wife prepared for work.

The man said he wanted his wife to remain fresh, adding that he sometimes pays someone else to do their laundry.

