A husband decided to take care of the home when his wife left the house for work and returned late

The man prepared braised rice, popularly called angwamo in Ghana, with beef and ate while he waited for his wife

When the woman returned, she dished her portion, warmed it and enjoyed it with some sardine on the side

A Ghanaian man has shown that it is not only the woman's responsibility to care for the home.

In a video shared by the man's wife, @thedancingwife on TikTok, she was getting ready to leave the house for work while her husband cooked so the family could have something to eat.

He prepared braised rice, popularly called angwamo in Ghana. In the footage, the man showed a step-by-step method of preparing the meal while his niece slept in the hall.

There was a lady who was washing for them outside of the room. The man said he wanted his wife to remain fresh, so they sometimes paid the woman to do their laundry.

By the time the food was ready, the wife had left for work. It meant she did not eat before leaving home.

The man left some of the food for @thedancingwife so she could eat when she came home.

Immediately she got back, the wife dished her food, warmed it, and started eating without praying. The husband had to remind her to pray. From the way she ate, it was obvious she enjoyed the food.

At the time of publishing this article, the video had over 31,000 likes and close to 1,000 comments. Read some of the comments below.

@Lorgenas teased:

the title of this video is 'My Wife'

@Deborah Kai Adjah wrote:

husband material 100 yards

@user97350915799801 said:

U making miss my late husband he always calls me "my wife" may his soul rest well

@afimante wrote:

Your wife is such a big baby. Please don't change at all. God bless your home

@miss NORA prayed:

Beautiful Father LORD this is the kind of man I want

@Kuukua said:

This is such a beautiful and healthy content ❤️

@Henrietta Crentsil wrote:

You love her oo its nice

@Giftilina Yeboah Amp said:

I love ur videos, Mr. My wife

Source: YEN.com.gh