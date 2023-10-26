During an interview with TV3 Ghana, a Ghanaian woman revealed her dream of spending 5.5 million Euros on a wedding in Paris, France, leaving netizens astonished

The desire for such an extravagant overseas celebration has sparked a strong reaction on social media, with many expressing fascination and disbelief at the grandeur of her wedding vision

This revelation has ignited discussions about the extent to which people are willing to go to fulfil their wedding dreams

During an interview with TV3 Ghana, a Ghanaian lady made a striking revelation, expressing her desire to spend an astounding 5.5 million Euros on her dream wedding.

What's even more surprising is that she envisions her dream wedding taking place not in Ghana but abroad, specifically in the romantic city of Paris, France.

The interview, which has been shared on TV3's Twitter handle, has sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens who appear both fascinated and astonished by the grandeur of her wedding dreams.

A Ghanaian lady dreams of a lavish wedding in Paris Photo credit: @TV3_Ghana

Source: Twitter

The lady's aspiration for an extravagant overseas celebration has left many amazed, given the significant price tag associated with such a wedding in the heart of Paris.

Social media users share their thoughts on the girl's dream wedding

While dream weddings can vary widely in terms of scale and extravagance, this lady's vision unquestionably leans towards the more opulent end of the spectrum, igniting discussions and debates about the lengths to which people are willing to go to realize their wedding dreams.

@Kkhaysam said:

The country make hot nu you won do wedding wey you go kmt from air inside. You be some kinda falling angle or what.

@Mopaniworld mentioned:

You are not a untouched, yet you want an expensive wedding? You have seen more crowds than Accra sports stadium? Ofui baa.

@FLEXY024 revealed:

Meanwhile you are not contributing anything towards the wedding. Why do girls of nowadays think they are entitled to a man’s pocket whilst they have absolutely nothing. We go do traditional wedding and that’s it.

Watch the video below:

Simple wedding of joyful couple sparks online debate.

Meanwhile, a Twitter photo featuring a joyous newlywed couple, who opted for an unconventional approach to celebrate their marriage, ignited widespread discussions.

The husband and wife's choice to keep their wedding ceremony simple and affordable prompted netizens to express varying opinions about their unique milestone.

Empowering self-celebration: Woman marries herself after breakup in dream Halloween ceremony.

In other news, a beautiful gathering of close friends and family, Meg, after a breakup in June 2020, said "yes" to herself, determined not to let her dream wedding day, Halloween, slip away.

The 35-year-old meticulously planned the entire event, reciting vows and sharing a symbolic kiss with her own reflection in the mirror as a powerful act of self-empowerment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh