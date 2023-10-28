At a lavish Ghanaian wedding, guest Ed Cyprian stole the spotlight by grinding pepper in a unique circular motion instead of the usual back-and-forth method

A Ghanaian man named Ed Cyprian became the unexpected star of a lavish wedding when he was captured grinding pepper in a distinctive manner.

The incident occurred at the wedding of Tracy Osei’s brother, where Ed was one of the groomsmen.

Instead of using the conventional back-and-forth motion, he opted for a circular grinding technique, drawing attention and amusement from onlookers.

Male wedding guest grinding pepper for his fufu

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by Foodbanks, the official food vendor for the event, Ed Cyprian was seen skillfully grinding pepper in an earthenware container placed on a table.

A gentleman behind him encouraged his unique method, capturing the attention of attendees. Ed leaned over the table to grind his pepper, showcasing his unconventional but effective approach.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with viewers amused and impressed by Ed Cyprian's innovative grinding style.

Many praised his creativity and skill, turning a mundane task into an entertaining spectacle at the wedding. The incident served as a delightful moment of humour amid the celebration, showcasing the unexpected and lighthearted aspects of wedding gatherings in Ghana.

Gorgeous Wedding Guest Grinds Pepper To Eat Fufu

Meanwhile, at the same wedding, a lady named Sharon was seen grinding pepper.

The video, shared by the event's food vendor Food Bank GH, showed Sharon squatting and grinding pepper and onions with skill.

Dressed elegantly in a gold lace dress and stylish accessories, Sharon impressed viewers, with many praising her culinary talents and wife material skills.

Kennedy Osei's wife, Tracy Osei, slays at her brother's wedding

Tracy Osei, wife of Kennedy Osei, showcased her impeccable style at her brother's wedding.

The talented fashion designer opted for a stunning off-shoulder kente dress, skillfully combining vibrant kente fabric with a plain silky material from her waist to her ankle.

Tracy's elegant outfit garnered praise, highlighting her fashion prowess at the plush wedding ceremony.

