A viral video captures an elderly Ghanaian woman energetically playing drums in church, showcasing her passion and dedication

Despite her age, she actively participates in the Singing Band group, pulling up her skirt for ease of drumming

The video resonates online, inspiring viewers with her enthusiasm and highlighting the boundless joy found in unexpected moments

A viral video featuring an elderly Ghanaian woman passionately playing drums in church has sparked widespread discussions on social media.

The video, shared on Facebook, showcases the senior citizen energetically participating in the church's Singing Band group.

Despite her age, she displayed remarkable enthusiasm, wearing a polo shirt of her church, a long skirt, and a cloth wrapped around her waist.

Elderly woman playing the drums with joy Photo credit: Immanuel Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Madina Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

To facilitate her drumming, she pulled up her skirt, demonstrating her dedication and skill.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The video has garnered attention for her unwavering passion and dedication, resonating with viewers who admire her spirit and love for music.

Social media users have praised her energy and talent, highlighting the inspiring example she sets for people of all ages.

The video serves as a reminder of the boundless joy and enthusiasm found in unexpected places, resonating deeply with audiences online.

As of the time pf publishing this story, the video had over 37,000 views and 98 comments.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video. Read them below:

@Daniel Owusu-Koranteng said:

Wonderful performance. The first time I attended that church I got amazed by the drumming dexterity of the lady . She is blessed with this great talent and it is good that she is using this great gift to serve the Lord . May God continue to bless her,

@Ewurabena Martha wrote:

Powerful

@Getrude Onwona-Agyeman said:

Eva oooo Eva no size✌️✌️❤️

@Leticia Hansen wrote

We are proud of you Eva

@James Wingateyemoh said:

Wow this is so beautiful ❤️

@Okorie Ume wrote:

This is amazing, praising God with Joy and excitement.

@Menaoyie Donkor said:

❤️Wow good one there mummy

Talented Girl Stuns with Her Amazing Drum-Playing Skills in Video

Earlier, talented children amazed social media users with their exceptional musical skills.

In a widely circulated video, the kids skillfully played drums, cymbals, trumpet, and other instruments at an event, captivating the audience.

A young girl stood out as the lead drummer, showcasing flawless skills and confidence while harmonizing with her colleagues on cymbals and trumpets.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh