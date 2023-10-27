A dazzling wedding guest spotted at the traditional wedding ceremony of Tracy Osei's brother has gone viral

Slaying in her gold lace dress, blonde wig and fashionable glasses, she squatted and ground the pepper and onion mixture for her bowl of fufu and soup

Many people admired her, while her friends who identified her in the video tagged her in the comments

A gorgeous lady, Sharon, was spotted grinding pepper at the wedding of Tracy Osei's brother's traditional wedding ceremony on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Wedding guest grinding pepper and onions. Image Credit: @foodbankgh

Source: Instagram

Lady grinds pepper at a wedding in her stunning dress

In a squatting position, she ground the pepper and onions, which she would eat with her earthenware bowl of fufu and soup.

The gorgeous wedding guest was dressed in a gold lace dress and a blonde bob wig with a fringe and stylish glasses.

The video was captured by Food Bank GH, the official food vendor at the plush wedding, who applauded Sharon for immersing herself in the Food Bank GH experience.

Sharing the video on their Instagram page, they wrote that they serve their meals with an experience. They wrote:

Now, this is what I’m talking about ❤️It’s not just the food we give you, a true experience you deserve ✨ with love from our beautiful guest thank you for blessing our timeline

Video of a wedding guest grinding pepper seriously to eat with her fufu.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the video

Her friends identified her in the video and tagged her in the comment section. Others also applauded her for displaying wife material skills at the wedding.

localbargardensgh said:

Wife material 10,000 yards oooooo

rosemaryobubah said:

❤️❤️Sharon

bea_theesavage said:

@iggiepoo See your life ooo @aleranicolle @mymajdoub

Kennedy Osei's wife, Tracy Osei, slays at her brother's wedding

In another wedding-related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Osei's wife, Tracy Osei, looked impeccable at her brother's wedding in a stylish kente outfit.

Tracy Osei, the talented fashion designer, consulted another rising designer to sew a gorgeous kente dress for the plush wedding ceremony.

Mrs Osei wore an off-shoulder outfit designed with colourful kente for the bust to waist area and a plain silky fabric from her waist to ankle level.

Source: YEN.com.gh