Canada-based Ghanaian Maame Mary revealed in an interview that she fell out of love with her husband because he didn't support her financially or emotionally when she moved to Canada.

Despite her husband's initial eagerness to travel abroad, he didn't assist when Mary had to pay GH¢250,000 to a travel agent after her visa was approved.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Mary said she sold her retail shop car, and even took a loan to cover the expenses, with no financial assistance from her husband.

She felt unsupported, and their relationship deteriorated, leading to her emotional detachment.

Although he had supported her during her education, his lack of support during this critical moment led to a breakdown in their relationship.

Now in Canada, Mary is moving forward with her life, having reunited with her children who joined her in Canada. At the same time, her relationship with her husband remains strained due to the lack of support during her significant life transition.

