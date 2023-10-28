A Ghanaian in the USA revealed being deceived by her pastor into divorcing her husband due to religious beliefs, claiming it was a sin to remarry while her ex-husband was alive

Eunice Darko disclosed her involvement in a religious group with unconventional doctrines, leading to her adherence to strict rules like abstaining from wearing earrings and wigs

She alleged spending over GH¢15,000 on the church and plans to report the pastor to the police when she visits Ghana to reclaim her money

Ghanaian expatriate Eunice Darko, residing in the USA, shared her harrowing experience of being deceived by her pastor into divorcing her husband due to religious beliefs.

She revealed her involvement in a religious group in Ghana with unconventional doctrines that dictated actions like abstaining from wearing earrings and wigs.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV AFRICA, Eunice said she obeyed these rules, hoping to secure her place in heaven.

Eunice Darko speaking to DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

The group, she claimed, advocated against remarriage while one's ex-spouse was alive, citing it as a sin. Consequently, she painfully divorced her husband.

Eunice alleged that the same pastor influenced a man to destroy his green card, claiming it was obtained through sinful means.

She also disclosed spending over GH¢15,000 on the church and vowed to report the pastor to the police upon her visit to Ghana to reclaim her money.

The pastor, she stated, persuaded a nurse in the US to return to Ghana to sell fermented fish. These revelations shed light on the controversial practices within the religious society, exposing the manipulation and financial exploitation faced by its members.

Watch the video below:

Lady breaks up with boyfriend before going to the UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a Ghanaian woman living in the UK revealed she broke up with her boyfriend in Ghana before travelling.

Eugenia Maud Martin said she informed her boyfriend after she got to the United Kingdom and went back to her childhood sweetheart. She later married her childhood lover and helped him join her in the UK. Unfortunately, her husband passed away some years ago.

Marriages in Ghana are better than those abroad

A Ghanaian in the UK also said marriages in Ghana are far better than those abroad, and he gave his reasons.

Albert Osei Tutu said most couples abroad divorce at the slightest provocation, compared to Ghana, where they'll at least try to solve their issues.

He gave an example where partners abroad do not see themselves often because of their work schedule, but in Ghana, couples are sure to see each other most nights.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh