Albert Osei Tutu, a Ghanaian living in the UK has waded into the divorce rate among Ghanaians abroad

According to him, marriages in Ghana are the best, considering couples get to see each other often unlike their counterparts abroad

He said many people do several jobs abroad at different times, making it difficult for the couples to see each other and often leading to divorce

Albert Osei Tutu, a Ghanaian living in the UK, has explained why he thinks marriages in Ghana are better off than those abroad.

He revealed that most couples abroad will divorce at the least provocation but it is not the same in Ghana.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Albert said couples in Ghana understand themselves better and live in a manner that grows their marriage.

He cited an example that couples can go weeks without seeing each other because of working several jobs abroad and different shifts. It is, however, different in Ghana where husband and wife would meet almost every night after work in their home.

"Most women abroad deny their husbands sex with the excuse that they are tired. That causes the men to cheat. The reason there is so much divorce abroad is because couples often look at the downside of their marriages, which may be little instead of considering the good in the union."

"It is good to be married in Ghana. When you both close and come back home to cook together to enjoy. As for abroad, a couple can stay in the same house for a week and not see each other. So if both partners are not truthful they will cheat," he added.

Man happy his wife joined him abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man in the US said, unlike other men, he has not regretted allowing his wife to join him abroad.

Koo Ofori said his wife has been helpful since she joined him in America.

"My wife Gloria Ofori, Nana Ama from Dome has helped me a lot. I've heard people bring their partners abroad and then they start having issues but as for me, my wife has helped me."

Ghanaian man abroad flaunts Romanian girlfriend

Another Ghanaian man showed off his pretty Romanian girlfriend and encouraged Ghanaian women to be dutiful.

In a TikTok video, Mr Happiness shared a video where his pretty young girlfriend was seen packing shirts.

He revealed that his lover had decided to finish all the household tasks before she left because she was about to return to Romania after spending quality time with him.

