Ghanaian entrepreneur Daniel Tobgor, who previously thought he lived comfortably in Ghana with his savings, thought otherwise after moving to the UK

Despite owning a successful shop and two cars in Ghana, Tobgor desired to travel abroad after his uncle's passing and found significantly improved living standards in the UK

He cautioned Ghanaian youth against relocating if they already have well-paying jobs at home and are content, emphasising the need to carefully assess opportunities before making such decisions

Daniel Tobgor, a Ghanaian entrepreneur based in the UK, revealed that he thought he was living comfortably in Ghana with his monthly savings of GH¢1500 until he moved abroad.

Daniel, who owned a shop at Makola and two cars, initially started a 'buy and sell' business, which grew into a thriving retail shop in Accra.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Daniel said despite his comfort in Ghana, the desire to travel abroad emerged after his uncle, who had promised to take him abroad, passed away. Inspired by his late uncle, Daniel meticulously planned his move.

Daniel Torgbor, in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

Upon relocating to the UK, Daniel realised the superior living standards and acknowledged the significant improvement in his life.

While he had been content in Ghana, he found life in the UK to be even better. Despite his positive experience, he cautioned Ghanaian youths, advising them against travelling abroad if they already have well-paying jobs in Ghana and are comfortable.

Daniel's journey serves as a testament to the allure of better opportunities abroad but also highlights the importance of evaluating one's circumstances and opportunities before making such life-altering decisions.

Source: YEN.com.gh