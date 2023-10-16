A Ghanaian teacher, Madam Belinda, posted in a rural area, is gaining attention for her professionalism and style

She shared a video showcasing her well-dressed day, a stark contrast to the usual modest attire of teachers in rural areas

Despite her remote posting, her dedication to her students' education and her polished appearance are inspiring, challenging stereotypes and highlighting the importance of empowering educators in all communities

In a heartwarming display of dedication and professionalism, a Ghanaian female teacher posted in a rural area has garnered attention for her commitment to both her job and her appearance.

Sharing a video showcasing her typical day at school, the teacher, identified as Madam Belinda, appeared poised and confident.

She dressed impeccably in a stylish red-pleated wrap skirt, a peach top, and matching red heels, a stark contrast to the often modest attire of teachers in rural areas.

A collage of the teacher, Belinda Oppong arriving in school and teaching the school Photo credit: @Bella1Roma Source: Twitter

Carrying a laptop in her bag, she captured moments from the students' assembly to her engaging Oral English class.

Madam Belinda's choice to dress well despite her remote posting is commendable, challenging the stereotype that teachers in rural areas may not prioritize their appearance.

Her dedication not only to her students' education but also to presenting herself professionally highlights her commitment to her role as an educator.

Her video serves as an inspiring example, demonstrating that passion and professionalism know no boundaries, emphasizing the importance of empowering educators in all communities.

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from Twitter users. Read them below:

@fixondennis said:

I am going to tell headmaster to promote you.

@edemgabby wrote:

The next DG, GES or Education minister.

@MokoWizzy said:

U Dey take the teaching to another level paaa I hope ur salary good

@Bella1Roma responded:

It’s bad ohhh

@m_oppongadjei wrote:

Teacher Akos because of you I want to come for adult education

@clintonkwadade said:

You love your profession so much. The body too is bodying

@iamsellz asked:

Eeei Can i take transfer and come teach in your school

@itrentr wrote:

you make the job fascinating❤️. kudos

Source: YEN.com.gh