Belinda Oppong, a Ghanaian teacher, shared a delightful video featuring her students participating in a fun social media challenge

The video showcased students denying being the teacher with humorous gestures and walks until Belinda confidently stepped forward, declaring herself as the teacher

The heartwarming moment ended with students rushing to hug Belinda, emphasising the positive and engaging relationship between the teacher and her students

Ghanaian teacher Belinda Oppong has captured the essence of joyful learning at her public school in a heartwarming display of creativity and camaraderie.

Belinda shared a delightful video featuring her and her students participating in a fun social media challenge.

The video began with a student stepping forward, humorously denying being the teacher with playful gestures.

A collage of students and Madam Belinda Oppong participating in the social media challenge Photo credit: @Bella1Roma Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

This cue set off a chain reaction, with each student mimicking funny walks and hand gestures while repeating, "I am not the teacher."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The video's highlight was a confident student who dramatically declared his non-teacher status before Belinda made her entrance.

Wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans, Belinda briskly approached the camera with a warm smile and proudly declared, "I am the teacher."

In a heartwarming finale, all the students enthusiastically rushed towards her to hug her, demonstrating the bond of love and respect they share with their teacher.

This heartening video not only showcases the positive and engaging atmosphere Belinda creates in her classroom but also highlights the strong connection between teachers and students, fostering a love for learning and creating unforgettable memories in the process.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

Several people reacted to the video. Read them below:

@Enilart said:

So adorable

@johnbosco_gh wrote:

Why would these kids ever want to miss school? You’re doing a great work.

@_Henrykwabena said:

This is so lovely ❤❤❤

@vonbot wrote:

We need more teachers like you. You are an inspiration

@WILLIAMSAB17601 said:

That last boy go worry ooo ei

@theKwakuatta wrote:

Best Madam Ever ❤

@FoleyGiftson said:

Doing well to make these kids love school God bless you, madam Akosua

Female Teacher Posted To A Rural Area Slays In Heels And A Co-ordinated Attire

Earlier, Belinda shared a video of her working in a rural area, gaining admiration for her commitment and professionalism.

Despite her remote posting, the teacher dresses impeccably, challenging stereotypes about teachers' appearances in rural regions.

Her dedication to her students and professionalism set an inspiring example for educators, emphasising the importance of empowerment in all communities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh