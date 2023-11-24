Ghanaians are questioning Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record for the longest cook time, asserting that the recognition does not necessarily reflect her culinary skills

A social media comment by Chip Chippin suggested that the award acknowledged the duration of her cooking rather than the quality of her dishes

The scepticism arose following an interview where Baci expressed a preference for Nigerian jollof over Ghanaian jollof

Some Ghanaians are expressing scepticism over Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record for the longest cook time, asserting that the recognition is for duration rather than culinary excellence.

Chip Chippin, a Ghanaian, posted on social media, stating,

"She was recognized by Guinness World Records as having the longest cook time, not the best cook. Madam, we forgive you."

The comments emerged following an interview where Baci declared Nigerian jollof as superior to its Ghanaian counterpart.

After the interview, Baci's preference for Nigerian jollof sparked controversy, with Ghanaians taking to social media to challenge her culinary accolades.

Some argue that the Guinness World Record should focus on the quality of the food rather than the duration of cooking.

Akosua Tenu Dordunoo said:

She's the best man...hands down but our jollof is better...

Her Excellency Owonikoko Bankz commented:

U are the incoming best cook for Ghana and Nana Addo + Bawumia as well ✌️

Cynthia Asiwome indicated:

Vawulence highly activated ...Peace is just an ewe name,so we MEUVE

Archibald Essel stated:

Maybe she meant she could cook Jollof for a longer period of time than a Ghanaian because it is her strength in the kitchen.

