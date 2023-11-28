West Ham United made a Kudus appreciation video by compiling clips of his performance against Burnley, where he had two assists

Ghanaian musician Gyakie's Rent Free was played in the background of the video, which excited many Ghanaians

Ghanaians in the comment section of the post hailed the club's TikTok admin for promoting Kudus and Ghanaian music

English Premier League club West Ham United, in a post, paid tribute to their rising star, Mohammed Kudus, by crafting a special appreciation video showcasing his outstanding performance against Burnley.

Ghanaian musician Gyakie Photo Source: Gyakie

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian midfielder, with a stellar display, contributed two crucial assists during the match.

The video compiled by the club's social media team showed highlights of Kudus's remarkable moments on the field, leaving fans in awe of his skill and finesse. West Ham supporters were quick to express their admiration for the young talent, praising his role in the game against Burnley.

What made the video more interesting was the choice of background music, Rent Free, by Ghanaian musician Gyakie. The use of the tune sparked excitement among Ghanaians, as they felt a sense of pride seeing their music being promoted on an international platform.

Many people commended West Ham's TikTok admin for the selection of Gyakie's track. A few people speculated that the admin could be Ghanaian, as they often use Ghanaian songs in videos shared on the page.

West Ham United warm Ghanaian hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Chimsi Hamaxi reacted:

This Admin should be the best admin ever.. his choice of Ghanaian songs in hyping kudus is epic.. I love it

Phabrix wrote:

so where does westham gets all our music from

Kay_Piesie said:

I think West Ham bought the Ajax Admin along with Kudus cos eii... wey ibi Ghanaian too..

Kudus wins West Ham United's goal of the month

In another story, reactions emerged after Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus won West Ham United's Goal of the Month for October.

The 23-year-old Black Stars player earned the coveted title with his impressive strike against Newcastle United.

Many who commented on the achievement of the stunning football star were confident he would win the best goal for November.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh