Ingrid Mollestad, the Ambassador of Norway to the Republic of Ghana, has made internet users salivate with appetising photos from the Jollof Day at the embassy in Accra

The diplomatic representative and employees were photographed serving the beloved Ghanaian dish while beaming

As anticipated, internet users, particularly Ghanaians, could not help but comment on how appetising the food appeared

Ingrid Mollestad, the Norwegian Ambassador to the Republic of Ghana, has shared tantalising photos from the delectable Jollof Day celebration hosted at the embassy on January 31.

The enticing photos posted on Twitter show the ambassador and several staff members having fun and developing relationships.

How Ingrid Mollestad captioned the images

Sharing the eye-catching images on her official verified account, Mollestad said,

''Jollof day at the Embassy today. #GhanaJollof, what else?''

Norway’s Ambassador to Ghana Ingrid Mollestad beams with a smile at the Jollof Day at the embassy. Source: @NorwayAmbGhana (Twitter)/Nebasin.

The pictures showed the diplomat and the staff enthusiastically distributing Jollof while they enjoyed themselves.

More than 21, 000 people watched the tweet, which at the time of publication has received over 57 retweets, 3 quote tweets, and 511 likes.

Netizens who flocked to the post's comment section could not help but comment on how appealing the cuisine appeared.

See the photos below:

How netizens drooled over Ingrid Mollestad's photos

@addovaness said:

Ghana Jollof to the whole ewiase.

@David32069030 reacted:

Madam, please invite me next time, it will be a pleasure.

@appiahkobina shared:

Proper Ghana Jollof. oh God, I'm salivating.Please am I invited?

@JustMaameAdjoa said:

Please, next time make the invitation public please.

@PrahCynthia posted:

Nice one, Your Excellency. A taste of Jollof.

@african0boy said:

You definitely can't take a Ghana Jollof without smiling.

Former Twitter boss rates Ghana Jollof as the “Greatest of All Time”

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that following the sharing of delicious images of Ghana's version of Jollof, the former CEO of Twitter, Jack Patrick Dorsey, reignited discussion about the Ghana-Nigeria Jollof.

The social media mogul's co-founder declared Ghana Jollof to be the "Greatest Of All Time" and shared images of the country's rendition with its flag (GOAT).

Many nations, including the Gambia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Cameroon, enjoy the renowned cuisine known as Jollof, with Ghana and Nigeria claiming to have the best version.

Source: YEN.com.gh