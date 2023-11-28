Award-winning Ghanaian musician Stephanie Benson has shared the dangers of getting a BBL procedure

The outspoken and free-spirited celebrity delved into the difference between BBL and liposuction

Stephanie Benson spoke about how women over 50 should live healthy lifestyles and work out occasionally

Ghanaian musician Stephanie Benson shared her thoughts on the dangers of getting a BBL which has become a common craze among many women.

The celebrity mother of five disclosed that there is a 70% chance of losing your life when you undergo the surgery.

Stephanie Benson explained that liposuction is a safe procedure compared to BBL because no risk factor is included.

Speaking on the Ladies' Circle show hosted by Anita Akuffo, Sika Osei, and Helen Appiah-Ampofo, she added that ladies should adopt a healthy lifestyle before booking a liposuction treatment.

Watch the video below;

Stephanie Benson talks about young men hitting her DM

Stephanie Benson shared how some Ghanaian men always send her love messages on social media.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Stephanie Benson's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Amasekum stated:

I have watched it over and over again. It is very educative, but people should also stop body-shaming others. They end up doing all these because of body shaming

kwaku__billionaire stated:

Anita seems to be uncomfortable

its_naph_ta_li stated:

When I hear women speak this kind of English so well, it makes me fall in love…this is beautiful to watch❤️

Corsahlevi stated:

It was an insightful conversation, and I hope our ladies will listen. Great work, ladies. Big up to the producers and all those behind the scenes.

Iamthegodgirl stated:

This is very educative and must go viral❤️

scilla_kusutina stated:

This is what the ladies' circle should be about the education from people who have experienced this

Ahbynaforiwaa stated:

Oh yh. Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif will never do BBL. They only repair botched bodies.

