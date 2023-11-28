Stephanie Benson: Ghanaian Singer Explains Why Some Women Are Dying After BBL Procedure In Video
- Award-winning Ghanaian musician Stephanie Benson has shared the dangers of getting a BBL procedure
- The outspoken and free-spirited celebrity delved into the difference between BBL and liposuction
- Stephanie Benson spoke about how women over 50 should live healthy lifestyles and work out occasionally
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make YEN Better Now.
Ghanaian musician Stephanie Benson shared her thoughts on the dangers of getting a BBL which has become a common craze among many women.
The celebrity mother of five disclosed that there is a 70% chance of losing your life when you undergo the surgery.
Stephanie Benson explained that liposuction is a safe procedure compared to BBL because no risk factor is included.
Speaking on the Ladies' Circle show hosted by Anita Akuffo, Sika Osei, and Helen Appiah-Ampofo, she added that ladies should adopt a healthy lifestyle before booking a liposuction treatment.
Ghanaian singer Becca looks radiant in silky dress and black fringe hairstyle: "She's hiding her dark knuckle"
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Watch the video below;
Stephanie Benson talks about young men hitting her DM
Stephanie Benson shared how some Ghanaian men always send her love messages on social media.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Stephanie Benson's video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Amasekum stated:
I have watched it over and over again. It is very educative, but people should also stop body-shaming others. They end up doing all these because of body shaming
kwaku__billionaire stated:
Anita seems to be uncomfortable
its_naph_ta_li stated:
When I hear women speak this kind of English so well, it makes me fall in love…this is beautiful to watch❤️
Corsahlevi stated:
Ghanaians blast Diana Asamoah as she explains why NPP will win the 2024 elections; "How much were you paid?"
It was an insightful conversation, and I hope our ladies will listen. Great work, ladies. Big up to the producers and all those behind the scenes.
Iamthegodgirl stated:
This is very educative and must go viral❤️
scilla_kusutina stated:
This is what the ladies' circle should be about the education from people who have experienced this
Ahbynaforiwaa stated:
Oh yh. Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif will never do BBL. They only repair botched bodies.
Stephanie Benson Wins Over Ghanaians With Her Sleek Black Dress As She Joins Cookie Tee On Today's Woman Show
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Stephanie Benson, a musician from Ghana, who is skilled at stealing the show with her appearance at any gathering.
The jazz-inspired singer and performer worldwide grabbed attention on the Today's Woman show with her classy appearance.
The program's new host, Cookie Tee, looked stunning in a chic yet understated African print dress.
Stephanie Benson Rocks Short African Print Dress
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Stephanie Benson, who wore a kente fabric as a guest on the United Showbiz program.
Award-winning Ghanaian artist Stephanie Benson dazzled the audience with her sophisticated appearance and dancing routines.
The show's regular entertainment analysts looked stunning in their kente attire and specially designed native sandals.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh