The former CEO of social media giant Twitter, Jack Patrick Dorsey, has adjudged Ghana Jollof as the Greatest of all Time (GOAT)

The American businessman sparked debate with his caption as he posted pictures of Ghana's version of the popular dish

Netizens, particularly Nigerians and Ghanaians, have claimed their version of Jollof is the best in response to Dorsey's tweets.

The former Twitter CEO, Jack Patrick Dorsey, has revived debate about Ghana-Nigeria Jollof after he shared mouthwatering pictures of Ghana's version.

Photo of Jack Dorsey. Credit: Joe Raedle/Staff/@jack (Twitter).

Source: Getty Images

Jack Patrick Dorsey praises Ghana Jollof as the Greatest Of All Time

The co-founder of the social media giant posted pictures of Ghana's version with the nation's flag adjudging Ghana Jollof as the ''Greatest Of All Time'' (GOAT).

Jollof is a celebrated dish hugely popular in countries such as Gambia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Cameroon, with Ghana and Nigeria claiming to have the best version.

The American entrepreneur revived the debate among Ghanaians and Nigerians with pictures praising Ghana Jollof.

Scores of commenters, particularly Nigerians and Ghanaians, have claimed their version of Jollof is the best in response to Dorsey's tweets.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Jack Dorsey sparks debate among Ghanaians and Nigerians

AK-4075 commented:

GHANA Jollof is the Greatest in the world. No cup.

@ChimyCent posted:

Come and taste Nigeria Jollof.

@olufemiolajubu said:

Nigerian Jollof is the best. I know the best places.

ObedAdiamah reacted:

He has already seen the light.

@Piloloo4 posted:

He will be building a Ghana Jollof app next where Nigerians can order Ghana Jollof to be delivered to their doorstep.

@heir reacted:

Ghana Jollof is life!

Former Ghanaian-Australian High Commissioner Praises Ghana Jollof

It is not the first time the debate about Ghana and Nigeria Jollof has dominated social media feeds. YEN.com.gh previously reported that former Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Gregory Andrews, sparked debate about Ghana-Nigeria Jollof after he claimed Ghanaians make the best jollof rice.

He reinforced the claim after he bought Jollof rice from the local eatery Dollar Rice in Osu in Accra for lunch.

In a series of posts on Twitter, the outspoken commissioner defended Ghana's Jollof saying Ghanaians prepare the best version compared to Nigerians.

Source: YEN.com.gh