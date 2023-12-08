A video of a young man checking his bet slip during church service has caused a stir on social media

The man who is an instrumentalist did this while playing the keyboard

Many people who saw the video were stunned by the action of the young man

A Ghanaian instrumentalist has stirred reactions on social media after a video of him staking bet during church service went viral.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the young man playing the keyboard as the service was ongoing.

Ghanaian man check bet slip in church Photo credit: @8jones8/TikTok

With his phone by him, the young man proved he could multi-task effectively as to play the keyboard and quickly used the organ to check the bet slip on his phone.

The short video which had raked in over 600 likes and 50 comments was captioned:

"Its definitely a disease,. I’m loosing my boys," the caption read.

Watch the video

Ghanaians stunned over the action of the young man

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video laughed at the reaction of the keyboardist.

Evans Owusu Agyem778 indicated:

@anteba5 @Lloyd he want to win 60 billion some with the grace of Go

qwekuMoney indicated:

this work ong.. its serious oooo. a day without it is like your life is meaningless, but they will chop you too

OsikaniMas wrote:

Very necessary, he needs to give offering la pls allow

ORIGINALD indicated:

That’s why the instrument has not been matching my dance nowadays, akcm ne nkyere mu

Synhoman_gh commented:

Doing two works at the same time very necessary

Old lady spotted playing Aviator in trotro

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman got tongues wagging after she was captured in a commercial vehicle busily playing the betting game, Aviator.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @obrempongpapa01 had the unidentified woman in funeral attire sitting in a trotro with her eyes fully fixated on her phone screen.

he display on her phone revealed that she had lost money after betting.

Source: YEN.com.gh