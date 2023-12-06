A video of a Ghanaian teacher chasing a student at a dump site has gone viral online

The boy had refused to attend school, hence, the teacher tried to forcefully to get him to the classroom

Many people who saw the video laughed at the action of the teacher and his student

A Ghanaian teacher is trending after a video of him and one of his students went viral on social media.

The short clip which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @eddie_khay99, showed the moment the young boy dressed in his uniform came to face to face with his teacher at a dumpsite.

Ghanaianteacher chases student Photo credit: @eddie_khay99/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The teacher was on a mission to forcefully take the boy, known to be a truant, back to school apparently after persuasion failed.

It ended up being a hot chase as the teacher pursued the boy, who also proved to be a fast runner.

But the for the intervention of an onlooker, the young student would have outrun the teacher due to his pace and agility.

The 13-second video captioned, "The boy no won go school la" had gathered over 1000 likes and 49 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who reacted to the video laughed at the action of the teacher and his student whereas also shared similar experiences.

official_one_DK stated:

Teacher's are doing all this with some small salary and unpaid too

Mr_Nana Yaw indicated:

This is how Mr. Amoah came to catch me at home…. He laid me for table top in school I died that day

asantecharity32 added:

Sir will show you that he was once stubborn like you

oheneba0543 wrote:

Hmmmm this thing is not easy ooo especially Monday

Dzidula Agbey added:

and he will have a story to tell in future when he blows up

Teacher dances with students classroom

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful Ghanaian teacher left many in awe as a video of her dancing with pupils in her class went viral.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok captured the moment the teacher stood before the class with her hands wrapped around two pupils.

The pretty lady started to show off her dance moves as Lucky Mensah's famous tune, “bottom of my heart”, began to play in the background.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh