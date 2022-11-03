A woman who was recently spotted in a commercial vehicle wearing funeral attire while sports betting has got many talking online

The display on her screen revealed that all her money had been lost playing Aviator, which attracted a lot of sympathy.

Many Ghanaians wondered who introduced her to the game and blamed the economic hardship for the grandma's actions

An elderly Ghanaian woman has recently become the topic of discussion on social media after she was captured in a commercial vehicle busily playing the popular sports betting game, Aviator.

Th post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @obrempongpapa01 had the unidentified woman in funeral attire sitting in a trotro with her eyes fully fixated on her phone screen. The display on her phone revealed that she had lost money after betting.

@obrempongpapa01's video attracted a lot of reactions on social media. At the time of this publication, more than 11,000 likes with 808 comments and 1403 shares have been gathered.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@bakamboke commented:

I introduced sportybet to my landlord 2 years ago. Right now both of us are looking for a single room to rent.

@princeaikins1 advised

Rule 101: don’t be greedy or you’ll lose everything

@avornyojake revealed:

Aviator chop my friend 20000gh yesterday we dey such am up till now

From @klutseesther928b:

I use to play i mostly winbut one day they chop all my money since then I have stop

The full video has been linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh