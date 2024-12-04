Canadian Lady Rejoices As She Relocates To Ghana: "It Has Made Me A Business Minded Person"
- A video of a Canadian lady sharing her experience after relocating to Ghana has left many people
- The lady who now owns a business in Ghana said relocating to the country has opened her eyes to many opportunities
- Netizens who took to the comment section of the video celebrated the young lady on her decision to relocate to Ghana
A young Canadian lady who is delighted she took the bold step to relocate to Ghana to set up a business
In a video on TikTok, the lady who now calls Ghana home said relocating to the country has opened her to many opportunities.
She added that coming to Ghana also made her a business-minded person, something she would not have considered if she lived in Canada.
"Ghana is home, and I feel like when I finally settled in Ghana, I saw myself in a different light. If I were in Canada, I would not think of myself as a businessperson because I would just go to school, graduate, and work for somebody. But when I got to Ghana, the opportunity presented itself, and I have never looked back. It has made me a business-minded person."
At the time of writing the report, the video, which portrays Ghana as a land of opportunity, had received over 2,000 likes and 27 comments.
Watch the video below:
Netizens praise the young lady
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video celebrated the young lady on her decision to relocate to Ghana.
Nii Kamoa Laryea stated:
"I realized that after moving to Canada.Ghana is the place to be,we ain’t looking back."
KWABENA reacted:
"My dear it's true but the capital u need to start business in ghana here.., hmm."
p_scilla3 relocated:
"God bless our homeland Ghana."
SIR BIGGIE added:
"Exactly. Ghana is not a country. Ghana is HOME."
Man delights as he becomes a Ghanaian
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an American man grabbed headlines after becoming a Ghanaian citizen.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, he expressed delight at being granted Ghanaian citizenship status.
He expressed his desire to play his role in ensuring the country's development.
