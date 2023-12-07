A video of Official Starter giving out food items to some individuals has left many in awe

The young man ensured those who were gathered there at that moment got to benefit from what he was sharing

Many people who saw the video commended the young man for the kind gesture

A Ghanaian content creator, Official Starter put smiles on the faces of some individuals as he decided to give out food items.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @omeratkin showed the young man seated shirtless sharing a bottles of cooking oil and bags of rice to some persons at an undisclosed location.

Official Starter gives to the needy Photo credit: @omeratkin/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video proves that the young man aside leading some market women to entertain the public is also compassionate individual.

The heartwarming video at the time of writing the report had raked in over 7000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the kind gesture by Official Starter

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video showered praise on Official Starter for the benevolent gesture.

Richmond Yeboah commented:

Ma bruh u too much. God richly bless you by the way when am I getting mine.

Louis Essuman951 wrote:

Awwwwww bro you make me cry may God bless you so so much brotherhood is very proud of you much love

Ayurva_botanicals indicated:

Aww im sad and happy at the same time. Live longest hmm

naomilamptey618 reacted:

Awww bro God richly bless u and ur entire family

Don45

God bless u every second,every minute every hour and every day....May the universe guide u bro..Big heart with big love

lollahamms added:

May the good God continue to bless you

Official starter gives market women special treat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Official Starter got the market women he dances excited as he journeyed with them to the northern part of the country for a trip.

This memorable adventure was shared with his followers on his Instagram page, and they praised him for the beautiful gesture.

Their faces lit up with smiles that showed their happiness at the trip, making it clear that this was a big occasion for them.

