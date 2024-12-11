Actor James Gardiner congratulated John Dumelo with a sweet message after the Electoral Commission declared the latter winner of the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat race

Gardiner shared a carousel post of memories from Dumelo's campaign trail and the joy that erupted when Dumelo was officially declared winner

Many people talked about James being a great friend, while others congratulated Mr Dumelo on his win

Actor James Gardiner congratulated actor-turned-politician John Dumelo after the Electoral Commission declared him the MP-elect for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

James Gardiner congratulates MP-elect John Dumelo. Image Credit: @jamesgardinergh

Source: Instagram

James Gardiner celebrates John Dumelo

James shared memorable pictures and videos from when he joined John and his team to take over the street to campaign months ahead of the December 7 general elections.

The carousel post also showed fond memories he shared with MP-elect John Dumelo, actor Kalybos, TV host Giovani Caleb, fashion entrepreneur KOD, and others as they drove in a car and praised God by singing Asem Papa Oye.

In the caption of the memorable Instagram post, James praised God for helping Mr Dumelo win the elections after he lost on his first attempt in 2020 to New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s Lydia Alhassan, aka Maa Lydia.

James spoke about John's hard work and how it paid off in the parliamentary elections. He further stated that he admired the politician's relentless energy, which he said was infectious.

"Kofi!! Won’t God do it????? Trust the process! If there’s one thing I admire about you, it’s your relentless energy and it’s infectious! You worked for it and you’ve earned it! The mantra was to keep going and never stop! And boy did it pay off!"

In excitement, Mr Gardiner congratulated Mr Dumelo and referred to him as Honourable, the title given to MPs. He noted that it was time to get to work, hinting that there was a lot that needed to be done in the constituency.

"Congratulations Honorable John Matthew Kofi Setor Dumelo! Ladies and gents I present to you the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon! Now let’s get to work! There’s a lot to be done! TENTELEBUTEELE! 💪🏾 @johndumelo1 #IDey4U ✌🏾"

Reactions to James Gardiner's message to John

The comment section was filled with people talking about their admiration for James and John's friendship.

Many people noted that they were more like brothers, considering how passionately James campaigned for John.

Others also congratulated Mr Dumelo on winning the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat after losing on his first attempt in 2020.

The reactions of Ghanaians are below:

blacvolta said:

"You’re loyal ❤️."

charly_dgh said:

"Well done James…thank you for standing by him 💚 that’s what true friendship means ✅💯."

fredericknuamah said:

"James James! Tell John HE IS ……🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻."

jeshuvaakuamoah said:

"Everyone needs a friend like James Gardiner ."

nellyopokuagyemang said:

"It was very emotional, seeing how it all started and how much hard work has paid off only God fit do am. Congratulations to you sir. Friends like James are true definition of friends to brother. Well done 👍."

godwinnamboh said:

"I know say you go add the last two videos p333 😂😂😂."

Dumelo addresses entertainer public perception

YEN.com.gh reported that Ayawaso West Wuogon MP-elect, John Dumelo, addressed the public perception of people seeing him as more of an entertainer than a politician.

During an exclusive interview with HitzFM, the actor-turned-politician explained that as an MP he would represent the people well in parliament.

The question triggered several other Ghanaians to cite the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as an example since he was a comedian before becoming a politician.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

