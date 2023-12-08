A video of a young Ghanaian man singing for a lady has caused a stir on social media

This comes after he visited the lady in her room and opted to sing for her in the presence of her roommate

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were stunned by the actions of the young man

A young Ghanaian man is trending after a video of him singing for a beautiful lady surfaced online.

In the video that YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, the young man who apparently visited the lady in her room opted to perform for her in the presence of her roommate.

Ghanaian man attempts to woo lady with song Photo credit: @nanakay108/TikTok

With a Bluetooth speaker blaring the beat of Gyakie's hit song Forever, the young man who came prepared did not disappoint as he sang the song word for word with passion.

The lady who acted shy appeared stunned over how far the man would go to make her happy.

The adorable video, which had raked in over 2000 likes and 300 comments, was captioned:

"See the way some one in girl dey smile make una come for me just for fun"

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the actions of the young man.

t_ommy17p stated:

brotherhood for cancel en contract

bensonbismark indicated:

Who is this new comer give him two uniforms and one Friday wear

kingsleyadom1 added:

Brotherhood is very disappointed in this guy

nana Kojo commented:

Over over one man down over

Eddie(Sky Lee Wayne) wrote:

Bro think say e b innn be the only Adam for the world ?

Nana_Kwame™ added:

Alpha Bravo this is charle man down I repeat Alpha Bravo man down

Atobz the God indicated:

this beautiful...let's not always see the negative side of everything

Man thrills crowd with voice

YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian man with a small stature in the church has been making waves on social media.

Members of the undisclosed church were treated to a unique and spirit-filled performance by the bold man.

The video shared by @membereaadeleke1, captured the man confidently singing at the altar, captivating the congregation with his lively performance.

