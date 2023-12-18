A video of a young man lamenting over his US visa has got many people talking on social media

The man, in a video, revealed that rats had chewed his visa, urging people to be careful

Many people who reacted to the video advised the man on what to do next regarding his destroyed US visa

A young man has sparked wide reactions online after he took to social media to lament that his chances of travelling to the US might be in jeopardy.

Taking to TikTok, the young man, who looked visibly sad, revealed that rats had chewed the visa the US embassy issued to him.

He showed the visa and it was evident that the edges of the paper had been chewed off.

Looking visibly sad and distraught, the man admonished people who had obtained their visas to keep them at safe places free from rats.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked over 12,000 likes and 500 comments.

Netizens react to the react to the video

Netizens who thronged the video's comments section shared varied opinions about the man's concerns. Many urged him to go to the embassy and get his visa replaced.

IkeDollar stated:

The embassy well reissue it, as long as you’ve been approved, send an email to them, then schedule a new date, and you’ll get it issued.

BRIGHT reacted:

ei was about to tap into your blessings o

Q U £ £ N I E stated:

true ooo na monitoring spirits...after I got my visa, rat came into My room from no where,4 d 1st time to come destroy. but God pass them

Sha Mee Raah replied:

True definition of my enemyz pray being strong

