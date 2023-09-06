A Ghanaian woman named Lois has surprised social media by revealing that she obtained a 10-year US visa within just two days without the need for extensive documentation

Despite her meticulous preparation with numerous documents, Lois claimed that the officials at the US Embassy barely checked her paperwork and only asked her one question before approving her visa

This revelation has sparked discussions on the unpredictability of visa application processes in different countries

Lois, a young lady hailing from Ghana, has recently caused a stir on social media with her astonishing revelation regarding her acquisition of a 10-year US visa, achieved in a remarkably swift two-day timeframe.

Speaking on her TikTok account, @thatgirlcalledlois, she shared her extraordinary experience, leaving many social media users in disbelief.

"I had compiled a lot of documents after making two copies of each. My mom is a Ga woman, so you know how it goes. When I was going, my file looked like I was going to write an exam. But upon getting there, they didn't even check them. They asked me one question and I told them my visa was approved," Lois recounted in her TikTok video.

A Ghanaian lady gets US visa in 2 days Photo credit: @thatgirlcalledlois

Source: UGC

Lois's anecdote sheds light on what appears to be an unusual and rapid visa approval process.

Ghanaians react to the video of the lady who got a UK visa in 2 days

This unexpected turn of events has left many social media users both intrigued and perplexed, sparking a debate on the intricacies of visa application processes and the varying experiences of applicants around the world.

Diza said:

Even in Ghana they don’t take documents if it’s a visitors visa but it’s part of their requirements

Ibeen commented:

It’s not poverty but the economic strength of the country. A rich man in Ghana will still go through a lot before getting the visa.

Ophelia Darko768 indicated:

They know it’s legit cos you’ve already made it to uk

Watch the video below:

