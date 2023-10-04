A video of a young lady crying aboard a plane has left many people feeling emotional

The lady thanked the Lord for giving her the opportunity to relocate from Ghana to the UK

Many people who saw the video congratulated the young lady for relocating to the European country

A Ghanaian lady is trending after a video of her crying aboard a plane surfaced online.

The video, which was sighted on YEN.com.gh, showed the touching moment the young lady @iamkodiegold was wiping tears from her eyes during the trip.

Ghanaian shed tears as she relocates abroad Photo credit: @iamkodiegold1234/TikTok

Her tears soon gave way to joy as she arrived in the UK and was welcomed by loved ones.

The final part showed the lady having a lovely time as she smiled and posed for photos in a vehicle after her arrival.

The video captioned "words are not enough to say thank you, Lord am very grateful," had gathered over 20,000 likes and 700 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate her on relocating to the UK

Many people who thronged the video's comment section congratulated her on relocating to the UK, with many expressing a desire to join her soon.

Mimigold reacted:

I tap into this blessing and receive mine in jesus's name amen

Nana Adwoa replied:

Until you experience visa approved and ready to live your dream life, you won’t understand this tears

sheila baby wrote:

Congratulations to dear sis.I strong believe dis will be my testimony very soon in the Lord God Almighty name Amen Thank you dear God Amen

Akua Sika decious commented:

I want to experience this feeling father open my traveling doors for me as you have done it beautiful to my sister here

sikak)k)) hemaa commented:

father Lord I want to experience this feeling open my travel door

Street hawker relocates to UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady who recently relocated to the UK joined the then-and-now challenge as she shared a clip that chronicled her massive transformation.

She shared a video of her time in Ghana as a street hawker.

The video then showed her trip to the UK and her current reality as she looked radiant and beautiful.

