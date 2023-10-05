A post on social media by the American Embassy announced the opening of the 2025 Diversity Visa Programme

The Embassy reminded all who will apply that it is free and, therefore, they must not pay any agents

Several Ghanaians commented on the post and prayed that they would be selected this time around

The American Embassy in Ghana has announced that it has opened the 2025 Diversity Visa Programme.

The Embassy said the programme will be open for registration from October 4 to November 7, 2023.

Announcing it on Twitter, it stated that there is no fee before entry; hence, all should be warned of dubious people who take money to register them.

The Embassy reminded every interested applicant that the process is free Photo credit: @USEmbassyGhana (Twitter) and Renate Wefers (Getty Images)

"The ONLY way to enter is through http://dvprogram.state.gov There is NO fee to enter."

The Diversity Visa Programme, also known as the Green Card Lottery or the Visa Lottery, allows Ghanaians and other non-American citizens to register for a chance to apply for a U.S. immigrant visa.

Ghanaians comment on the post made by the Embassy

Several Ghanaians on social media reacted to the post by the U.S. Embassy. Below are some of their comments:

@ims3manhyia said:

12 years in a row and not even one win. Why?

@TeacherKofiGh1 wrote:

Another opportunity to move away

@jayhood11 said:

Can you use Ghana card to apply?

@sbaidoo8 wrote:

People win and still can’t travel wai

@alaah_tafari said:

Ya br3 mo. 200,000 applications only 200 slots Ad3n?

@andrew_gyenfie wrote:

What is being done about previous winners, any update plss?

@FredyArmstrong said:

I’ll gonna win and I’ll see USA soon . Land of opportunities

@mickeyD193 wrote:

I will never give up trying. Have been trying since 2013. But never been selected. This time is my time. God bless America

@Qwecu said:

This year we all go chop some and leave.

@pixxyphoto wrote:

God let me win this time. 16 years no win.

@PrinceTygon1920 said:

Best wishes to all applicants.

@Adhamz_gh wrote:

May the God LORD make us go through successfully

@aktakaful6 said:

I’m trying this year is 4 years I applied insha Allah I wish positive results

Ghanaian living abroad said he would choose America over his mother and wife

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian in the USA said he would pick America over the two most influential women in his life, even on their deathbeds.

He gave reasons and added that his wife knew about his stance.

"I always tell my wife that I'd choose America if they ask me to choose between her and America. Because she can remarry, but maybe I would not get the opportunity to come to America again."

Man regrets spending GH¢12K to travel abroad

Previously, a Ghanaian in Italy said he regrets using GH¢12,000 he had saved for five years to travel abroad.

Francis Yankey said he was earning GH¢700 monthly back in Ghana and managed to save the said amount.

He also took the deadly trip to Italy through Libya.

