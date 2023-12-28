A video of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's daughter has sparked reactions on social media

The girl who has striking resemblance with her mother was seen displaying some catwalk moves

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video commended the girl and her mother as well

Many people have been left in awe after a video of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's daughter sashaying went viral online.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @etruwaaa showed the moment the girl was spotted at a place which looked like a restaurant.

Daughter of Afua Aduonum' sashay in video Photo credit: @ Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum @etruwaaa/TikTok

Having a striking resemblance with her mother, the girl who was dressed like a queen displayed for the camera as she took her time to sashay as if she was on a walkway introducing a new dress to an expectant audience.

The way she walked with swag and confidence made it apparent that she had been practising her moves for some time now.

The 21-second video which was captioned, "Modelling is in my DNA," had raked in over 9,0000 likes and 49 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video showered praises on the girl with many also commending her mother.

@Faculty_street tv wrote:

She will be contesting for the Ghana most beautiful one day

I'm foxglove reacted:

my girl, go ahead, mommy is out there fighting for you

muslimahowusuchar

like mother like daughter awesome Queen mach Love from me Inshallah mummy's going to break the record for sure

Celyn Ahuofe indicated:

eii etruwaaa you're really glittering

Avisilla indicated:

like mada like dawta

Husband of Afua Aduounum congratulates her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the husband of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has congratulated his wife.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Mr Kofi Owusu Aduonum said he never doubted his wife's ability to embark on the singing marathon.

He expressed joy that his wife had achieved her intended target and was hopeful that her desire for embarking on the singathon would come to fruition.

