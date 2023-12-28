A video of Afua Aduonum's husband thanking their children on the sideline of the singathon has gone viral on the internet

Kofi Owusu Aduonum said the festive season should have been spent with their kids but thanked them for understanding and supporting their decision to do otherwise

Many people who reacted to the video commended Kofi Owusu Aduonum for being a caring husband

Kofi Owusu Aduonum, the husband of Afua Aduonum has expressed gratitude to their three children for understanding their mother regarding her move to embark on a singing marathon.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @tv3_ghana, Mr Aduonum, a sports journalist said ordinarily this festive season should have been spent with family but he and his wife chose a different agenda and had the backing of their children.

"We denied them love and care during this festive season, and we want to say we love them for understanding us and for praying with us all this while."

He revealed that his wife was going to complete the singathon within a few hours after five days of singing.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 40,000 views and 30 comments.

Ghanaians commend Afua Aduonum's husband

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video commended Mr Kofi Aduonum for being a supportive husband.

@qwami stated:

This is LOVE

@star_greatnesz1 wrote:

all this celebs and Politicians who went der no one could even provide water tents for the supporters there not to talk about snacks n drinks sef on Christmas season . Free food tent sef should have been there .

@mannersjet replied:

When u have a supportive husband u have no problem

@zorrozila indicated:

She deserves it all

@delali_emelda added:

…when you believe in someone. God bless them

Afua's brother speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afra the voice, Brother to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, said his sister did not rehearse for the sing-a-thon before starting it.

He told Naa Ashorkor that she did not train for the sing-a-thon but hopes to beat the existing record and set a new one.

Afra also explained further that this started as a joke after Nigerian Hilda Baci set a cookathon record.

