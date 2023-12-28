A lovely video of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum rescinding her decision to give up on the Guinness World Record attempt for the longest signing hours has surfaced online

She was seen handing over her microphone to her team indicating that she was done with the challenge even though she had not broken the record of India's Sunil Waghmare

The crowd of supporters could be seen and heard cheering her loudly as she made a u-turn while dancing to Ebony's Hustle

A heartwarming video of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum making a U-turn on her decision to give up on the Guinness World Record attempt for the longest sing-a-thon has surfaced on social media.

Afua Asantewaa attempting to break the sing-a-thon GWR. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Video where Afua Asantewaa Aduonum almost gave up surfaces

In the video, Afua Asantewaa was seen handing over the microphone to her team to signal that she was done with the challenge despite not having beaten the record of the current Guinness World Record holder.

Meanwhile, per an official report by Guinness World Record, the current holder is India's Sunil Waghmare, and he did 105 hours in Nagpur, India, from March 3-7 2012.

In the heartwarming video, Afua Asantewaa's team asked her several times whether she truly wanted to quit and walk away from attempting to break Sunil Waghmare record.

She said yes. This got many of the fans standing outside worried, and they pleaded with her to rescind her decision.

To the dismay of everyone, she ran to the front part of the soundproof glass and began singing the late Ebony Reigns' Hustle.

Video of the moment when Afua Asantewaa almost gave up on the sing-a-thon.

"No singing along": Afua Asantewaa risks getting her GWR attempt terminated

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that rules Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has to follow in order to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing hours have surfaced on social media

An old video dated December 7, 2023, where she spoke about the dos and don'ts for the attempt such as no drumming, and no singing along by fans has emerged.

The rules have left many Ghanaians wondering whether she has flouted any of the rules, especially the one that has to do with the fans singing along.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh