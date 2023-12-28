A video showing the kitchen setup by Faliatu Abdul Razak as she readies to embark on a cooking marathon has gone viral

She explained in a video that her aim is to set a new record that would deter others from attempting it

Netizens who saw the video commended Faliatu for being ambitious and aspiring to make Ghana proud

Social media has been sent into a frenzy after a video updating Ghanaians on the preparations being made by a young lady, Faliatu Abdul Razak, regarding her cooking marathon attempt went viral.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the kitchen setup being made for the young lady as she readies to start the cooking marathon on January 1, 2023.

In a different video, Faliatu who was speaking in an interview expressed readiness to break the current record set by Irish Chef, Alan Fisher.

She said her desire was to exceed the 120-hour target and ensure that anyone who dares to attempt the cooking marathon will find it an impossible task.

She however appealed to Ghanaians to give her all the support she needs so she can make the country proud.

"If I fail, I have failed my country, my family, my friends and the people who trained me, and I am not ready for that," she said with passion.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 10,000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians encourage her

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed readiness to support Faliatu on her quest to make Ghana proud.

Douglas_Godson reported

I will advice you to cook Bambara beans. It takes 6 hours to cook

Khaliefa Nass wrote:

I think she should come to the venue of Afua Asantewa and make Ghanaians keep notes that right after Asantewa's her own is next

Ama Raphlizz stated:

How many hours are you doing because the Uganda woman is doing 177 hours

Titanium replied:

Another queen attempting to break and set a new GWR ..we are blessed Ghana..Go Faila !!!

Afua Aduonum unofficially breaks singathon record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has unofficially broken the 105-hour record for the longest singing marathon.

The record is held by India's Sunil Waghmare, who achieved it after singing for 105 hours from March 3 to March 7, 2012.

