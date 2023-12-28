The video of Afua's Aduonum husband speaking on the sidelines of the singing marathon has gone viral

Kofi Owusu Aduonum said he never doubted his wife after learning of her quest to embark on a singing marathon

He commended Afua Aduonum and hoped that what she has done will be enough to make her the new world record holder

The husband of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has congratulated his wife for daring to attempt the singing marathon (singathon).

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Mr Kofi Owusu Aduonum said he never had any doubt regarding her wife's ability to embark on the singing marathon.

Afua Aduonum's husband congratulates her Photo credit: @Nana Kofi Okraku @Neequaye Boye/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He expressed joy that his wife had achieved her intended target in her bid to break the 20-year singing marathon record and was hopeful that her desire for embarking on the singathon would come to fruition.

"I want to tell her that she's fought a good fight and like the biblical saying, the horse is prepared for the battle but victory lies in the hands of the Lord, she has done her bit, we are trusting God to do the rest," he added.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in 11,000 views and 18 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians congratulate Afua Aduonum

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated Afua Aduonum on giving off her maximum best

@Adomba_kojo stated:

A very supportive husband there... kudos Mr 50

@mannersjet added:

When u have a supportive husband u have no problem

@okrosoup_ reacted:

Boss please allow her to rest when she comes home.

@YawGreatGh added:

Eiiii this man I like him or always he Dey give me advice

@revvyderhymes wrote:

Make them turn the support to money chaley ..

Afua Aduonum's brother speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afra the voice, brother to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum said his sister did not rehearse for the sing-a-thon before starting it.

He added that this started as a joke after Nigerian Hilda Bacci set a cookathon record.

"It all started like a play after the Nigerian lady (Hilda Bacci) tried the cookathon. So she just wrote something to Guinness Book of Records, and we didn't even expect a response."

Source: YEN.com.gh